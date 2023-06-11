Ashanti, Nelly, Teyana Taylor attend The Black Ball 3rd annual gala (photos)

A treasure trove of celebrities and notables sashayed and strutted in their resplendent dinner gowns and tuxedos to celebrate The Black Ball’s third annual gala at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

The spectacular extravaganza was commemorate the birthday of Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.

The likes of Nelly, Ashanti, Lil Baby, Quavo, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Miguel, Jermaine Dupri, NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Toya Bush Harris and many others were on hand.

Atlanta radio personality Kenny Burns hosted the elegant soiree while DJ Drama spun the records. Ashanti and Miguel delivered live performances at the invite-only event.