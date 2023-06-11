Ashanti, Nelly, Teyana Taylor attend The Black Ball 3rd annual gala (photos)

The uber-elegant extravaganza was in celebration of the birthday of Pierre “P” Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music
Ashanti, Nelly, Teyana Taylor attend The Black Ball 3rd annual gala (photos)
The Black Ball featuring P of Quality Control record label (Photos by Terry Shropshire of rolling out)

A treasure trove of celebrities and notables sashayed and strutted in their resplendent dinner gowns and tuxedos to celebrate The Black Ball’s third annual gala at the Fox Theater in Atlanta.

The spectacular extravaganza was commemorate the birthday of Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas.


Ashanti, Nelly, Teyana Taylor attend The Black Ball 3rd annual gala (photos)
The Black Ball featuring Pierre “P” Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music (Photos by Terry Shropshire of rolling out)

The likes of Nelly, Ashanti, Lil Baby, Quavo, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Miguel, Jermaine Dupri, NeNe Leakes, Phaedra Parks, Toya Bush Harris and many others were on hand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti)


Atlanta radio personality Kenny Burns hosted the elegant soiree while DJ Drama spun the records. Ashanti and Miguel delivered live performances at the invite-only event.

What's new

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles