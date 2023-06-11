Barack and Michelle Obama’s touching birthday notes to daughter Sasha

President Barack Obama speaks during a grassroots event at McArthur High School in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo: [email protected])

It seems like only yesterday when Sasha Obama was an elementary-age tyke watching her father Barack Obama vanquish opponent John McCain to win the 2008 presidency.

Fast forward 15 years and Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest child is now a 22-year-old graduate of the University of Southern California.

Sasha Obama graduated from USC today!! Congratulations to the Obama Family! 👩🏾‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/oP9QXAlIFG — Madam Vice President Harris is THEE GOAT! (@flywithkamala) May 12, 2023

The 44th president posted a photo of Sasha Obama for his 36 million Instagram followers when he was sporting trimmed black hair and smiling at his daughter and lamenting “Where does the time go?”

The former president’s wife also celebrated Sasha Obama’s birthday. Michelle Obama told her 55 million IG followers “[she] brings so much light and joy to our lives.”

Others also celebrated the younger Obama who has transitioned into a striking young womn.