Boosie explains when he trusts gays more than ‘regular people’

Boosie is arguably the nation’s most notorious homophobe. His outlandish and tedious tirades against the LBGTQ+ communities have been front-page news for years.

But there is one area where Boosie said he trusts gays more than “regular” people: money.

Boosie explained on Math Hoffa’s “My Expert Opinion” podcast that he has nothing against the homosexual community despite his many public pronouncements that strongly suggest otherwise.

“Everybody who speak the truth, they try to make you seem crazy,” he said. “Anything I speak on, I feel deeply that way. Everything I speak, I stand on it. It’s just that the world took it out of context, and said that I have something against those people, when I don’t.”

The Baton Rouge rap renegade said, in fact, that he trusts members of the LBGTQ community more when it comes to handling his bag.

“People have to understand that it’s not the same stroke for the same folk. My f—— assistant manager is gay as f—,” Boosie continued. “Like, bruh. I don’t know where people get that from. He understands me, he know I don’t have any ill will towards those people. He deals with money, he deals with business. It ain’t never looked at like that. I trust gay people more than I trust regular people.”

This is not the first time that Boosie has enunciated this stance. Back in 2021, he relayed to the public that his tour manager was gay.

“This is my tour manager, he takes care of a lot of business, that’s Jay Cooper,” Boosie told his Instagram followers back in 2021. “He go get the money right there. People don’t understand, Jay, that I have nothing against gay people or nothing like that. You’re gay. You make half my money! I’m just misunderstood sometimes. Sometimes I just say it the wrong way. [Gay people] be misunderstood. I got family members [that are] gay, like, gay people have better hearts than us regular n—-s.”