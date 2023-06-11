Brittney Griner confronted at airport about her patriotism (video)

The issue of charter versus commercial flights for WNBA stars came to a head at the DFW airport
Brittney Griner confronted at airport about her patriotism (video)
Brittney Griner center for Phoenix Mercury at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. USA May 23,2017. (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com ? Keeton Gale

Before she was holed up in a Russian prison for nearly a year, WNBA star Brittney Griner and others knelt during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustices.

There are some folks who readily throw it back in Griner’s face and continue to denounce her as disloyal and unpatriotic. Such was the case when a crazed YouTuber ambushed Griner and engaged in a menacing confrontation while she and her teammates were walking through the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday, June 10, 2023.


In what was characterized as a premeditated and performative rant at Griner for self-aggrandizement purposes, Blaze Media’s Alex Stein yelled at Griner and yelled, “Do you still want to boycott America?”

When security tried to pull him away, Stein continued on rant, asking “Why does she hate America? What about the merchant of death, Brit?” He anxiously and quickly posted his moronic tirade on social media and used the snippet to promote his show that will air on Sunday.


The WNBA lambasted the “provocateur” for this staged incident and for traumatizing all of the Phoenix Mercury players.

“As we gather additional information about today’s incident at the Dallas Airport, it has come to our attention that this was orchestrated by a social media figure and provocateur. His actions were inappropriate and unfortunate,” the statement reads, according to Yahoo! Sports. 

“The safety of Brittney Griner and all WNBA players is our top priority. Prior to the season, the WNBA worked together with the Phoenix Mercury and BG’s team to ensure her safety during her travel, which included charter flights for WNBA games and assigned security personnel with her at all times. We remain steadfastly committed to the highest standards of security for players.”

Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner is outraged and joins the deafening chorus of players who calls for charter flights for all WNBA teams.

Breanna Stewart and other marquee players have been championing charter flights for years. But WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert said the estimated $25 million price tag is far too expensive for the league to incur.

What's new

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles