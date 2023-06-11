New music: Doe Boy, Janelle Monáe, Sexyy Red

The influx of new music continues to flood the airwaves for the summer. Here are some of the top releases for the week of June 9.

Doe Boy released BEEZY, a 16-track album featuring A-listers like Future, Lil Yachty, Luh Tyler, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, G Herbo, Lola Brooke, EST Gee and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Janelle Monáe released her highly-anticipated The Age of Pleasure album which includes the hit singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” The projects features the likes of Doechii, Grace Jones and Nia Long.

Sexyy Red released Hood Hottest Princess, which features Juicy J, Sukihana and Nicki Minaj. The project also features “Skeeyee,” which has a GloRilla cameo in its music video.

Earlier in the week, BabyTron collaborated with director Cole Bennett again to release “100 Bars,” a song where the Michigan rapper counts from 1-100 with a bar dedicated to each number. He’s wearing 100 different outfits with an Andy Milonakis cameo.

Also, earlier in the week, Kenny Mason released his EP, 6.

Boldy James and Chan Hays released Prisoner of Circumstance.

Moneybagg Yo released “Sholl Is.”

PinkPantheress released “Angel,” which is set to be a part of the movie Barbie‘s soundtrack.

City Girls released “I Need a Thug” and “Pinata.”

Many fans weren’t feeling the Florida duo’s new tracks, which JT addressed directly.

BACK TO THE STUDIO❗️until something go! Not fold. https://t.co/TeYfxMM9AI — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) June 10, 2023

Ro J. released Gus Johnson, a project that features the likes of SwaVay and Daylan Gideon.

The Daughters of Legacy recently released “You Betta Know.”

BBG Steppaa and Sugarhill Ddot released “Spinnin’.”