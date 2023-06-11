‘Player’ movie premiere includes surprise ending (photos)

You’ll need to strap yourself in tight when you sit to watch Alfred “Shaborn” Adams Jr’s engrossing film Player. The movie will take fans on an emotional rollercoaster and have their brains twisted up like cornrows.

Adams, a prolific author, created fireworks at the NCG Theater in Atlanta with the screen adaptation of his book of the same title. The story revolves around a wayward man, Robert Player, who becomes the quintessence of his surname. Despite being nurtured in a home full of women who extolled the virtues of honoring females, Robert nevertheless devolves into a bottomless existence of debauchery, dollars and morbid materialism that includes treating women like disposable objects.

Adams, who executive produced Player, and director Justin Poage triumphed in that the film did not resemble other movies that probe the subject matters of infidelity and gratuitous sex in ways that turn out to be formulaic and unimaginative.

Instead, this film that stars Obumneme Nwankwo, Najma Shy Mitch and the legendary award-winning actor Clifton Powell will have you muttering under your breath: “Oh, I didn’t see that coming.”

As Powell testified, he was touched by the script as well as Adams’ personal journey.

“I read this piece and it really touched my heart, because people see me play different characters but when I play tough guys, it’s all acting because I’ve never been arrested, never been in trouble,” Powell said. “And so, I always take my hats off to Sha, because to know all that he has been through, I would not know psychologically what it takes to do a second in prison. To know that he has been inside, he came out and turned his life around and produced an independent film? That’s the kind of brothers I take my hat off to. We have got to continue to do more stuff like this.”

Following the premiere, the cast and crew and fans headed over to the Josephine Lounge for the afterparty. The design of the premiere at the theater and afterparty was handled by Kathy Taylor of Tell All Inc. and Tami LaTrell of The Mezzo Agency.

