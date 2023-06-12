How Attorney Tamira Chapman is creating career opportunities for others

Tamira Chapman is an accomplished attorney, visionary entrepreneur, and successful business leader who is also the founder and CEO of the Storehouse portfolio, which includes several thriving businesses. Determined to make a positive impact and address systemic inequities, Chapman primarily works in healthcare and commerce spaces to create a more just and equitable world.

Chapman opened up about how she helps create career opportunities for others.

Why did you select your career?

I chose my career path driven by a deep desire to make a positive impact and address systemic inequities, particularly within the healthcare and business worlds. Personal experiences and a passion for justice influenced my career choices.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower(s) to be?

As a Black woman, my superpowers include resilience, determination, and the ability to navigate and excel in predominantly male-dominated spaces. I bring a unique perspective to my work and am committed to uplifting my community and creating positive change.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

As an African American female leader, I possess key skills and qualities that contribute to my uniqueness. These include my entrepreneurial mindset, legal expertise, strategic vision, and my ability to inspire and empower others. I am a trailblazer dedicated to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for others.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

If I could give thoughtful advice to my younger self, I would emphasize the importance of trusting in my abilities, embracing challenges as opportunities for growth, and never being afraid to dream big. I would encourage perseverance, self-belief, and staying true to one’s values.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

The importance of women of color working in leadership roles and decision-making capacities cannot be overstated. Their representation ensures diverse perspectives, promotes equity, and challenges systemic biases. Women of color bring unique insights, experiences, and solutions, fostering innovation and driving meaningful change.

Why is it important for more experienced Black women to reach back and help younger women of color?

It is of utmost importance for more experienced Black women to mentor and support younger women of color because they understand the unique challenges and barriers they face. By sharing knowledge, experiences, and resources, experienced Black women can uplift and empower the next generation, fostering a cycle of success and positive change.

As a successful woman in business, what is your greatest or proudest achievement?

My greatest achievement as a successful woman in business is the positive impact I have made on my community and the lives of others. Through my entrepreneurial ventures, philanthropy, and dedication to empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, I have been able to make a meaningful difference. Seeing the transformative effects of my work and knowing that I have played a role in uplifting individuals and communities fills me with a deep sense of pride and fulfillment.