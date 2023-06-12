Olympic gold medalist Chelsea Gray discusses Pride Month

Chelsea Gray is working to leave a legacy of excellence. On the basketball court, she’s known as one of the best point guards in the WNBA, and off the court, she makes it a priority to mentor LGBTQ youth.

Recently, Gray stopped by rolling out to discuss basketball and Pride Month.

What has your experience as a Black gay woman been like in America and overseas?

So much to unpack there, but I guess the shorter answer is; I’m a woman, that’s one thing. I am Black, that’s another thing. I’m in the LGBTQ+ community, which is another thing.

You have all of these injustices within the person I am, so you constantly have to fight this battle, whether it be for a woman I love or just being Black. It gets taxing and a little bit overwhelming sometimes that … you can’t just exist. You’re fighting for something, you’re fighting for your existence and pride is about that: The right to exist without persecution.

There have been attacks on my community all over the world. I’ve played in the United States and I’ve also played abroad where loving a woman is not acceptable – you can be jailed for it.

Traveling the world experiences, in and out of being OK and not being OK, it’s all a part of my journey. Talking about it and being who I am for the world to see, it’s part of the resistance I’ve been able to hone in on and be a part of. It’s been great, and I’m not doing it by myself.

What is some advice you give to LGBTQ+ youth?

There are more resources out there now than ever. There are people going through it just like them. I also, without even speaking to them, being myself, being on TV, social media is a big thing. Whoever follows me, sees my page and my story, if I’m helping one or I’m helping 1,000, I always say being myself is part of the resistance. You mentioned A’ja, she always says, “If you could see her, you can be her.” So I think representation matters, and for younger generations to see me living out my dreams and succeeding at a high level, as an educated Black woman is important. It’s important for our youth, it’s important for our world. It brings happiness to others and a sense of pride goes behind all the hard work, dedication, and thankfulness. I think there’s something to be said for younger generations who look up and see somebody that looks like them.

You’re in a starting lineup where everyone’s an All-Star. How do you deal with sharing the ball?

The life of a point guard, right? That’s been my life for a lot of my playing career, [it] is finding those moments and having that balance, and I think that’s what sets me apart. That’s what makes me pretty damn good, being able to bring the best out of others, hold them accountable, but also not lose sight of me, I would 100 percent rather my stat line be like 10 assists, 10 points, you know, I’m trying to go for the double-double.