Somebody stole 2 Chainz weed and he knows exactly who did it

One of the things that a rapper values is his weed, and 2 Chainz recently explained a situation where he was stolen from a hotel room.

2 Chainz knows who the culprit is, but there are no hard feelings toward the person.

“We get back to the room. We were on an island and we took a boat to another island to get off and eat some dinner,” 2 Chainz said. “I had a do not disturb sign on my door and it was gone. My housekeeper was in here cleaning up.”

It seemed like 2 Chainz already had an idea who it was, giving a mean look in the video after mentioning the housekeeper.

“Them folks took da pack and helped me look for it like a real Soufside N—-,” 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram.

Later in a video, 2 Chainz responded to the people talking about the thieving housekeeping, and he said “I ain’t tripping, I respect it. I had backup.”

Surprisingly, 2 Chainz wasn’t mad, because on an episode of “GQs Most Expensivest” in May 2023, the rapper found out that veganic weed is close to $1,000 an ounce, and he wasn’t a fan of it.

“H— no,” 2 Chainz said in shock. “A $1,000 for a zip? $1,000 for 28 grams? Good God almighty. We got $16,000 for a pound. Man, get the f—.”