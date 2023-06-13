Last-minute Father’s Day gifts

Father’s Day is around the corner and it can be tough coming up with the perfect gift. Here are three gift ideas, courtesy of Google, that can be found at Amazon, Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart.
Pixel Buds Pro ($199.99)
“For the times when you need some alone time, Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation deliver full, immersive sound and are packed with all the helpfulness and smarts you expect from Google, including hands-free help from Google Assistant. Pixel Buds Pro’s Silent Seal™ adapts to your ear, maximizing the amount of noise that’s canceled, while transparency mode lets ambient noise in so you can hear what’s going on around you—perfect for crossing a busy street, working out, or waiting for your order at a cafe,” Google said.
Jam out your way.🎶
With 5-band EQ on #PixelBuds Pro, you can now customize your sound🔊 or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers.
Update your Pixel Buds app and firmware, then head to Bluetooth settings ➡️Device Details ➡️Sound ➡️ Custom Equalizer to get started. pic.twitter.com/cY3CU6sxMJ
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 11, 2022
Nest Wifi Pro (Begins at $199)
No need to worry about everyone in the house streaming on multiple devices while working from home. The new Nest Wifi Pro is built with Wi-Fi 6E–making it one of the biggest Wi-Fi tech upgrades in 20 years. This new WiFi system offers dramatically faster speeds than previous versions and is up to 2.8x faster than Wi-Fi 6. It allows smarter speed, constantly optimizes for smooth connections throughout your home, and uses Google smarts to self-diagnose and fix common issues– meaning it offers diagnostic and troubleshooting help and is intelligent enough to fix common issues itself. Nest Wifi Pro was also designed with safety and security in mind that includes a number of security features that protect you and your family, from automatic software updates to help protect your router and network against security threats to family protections like parental controls at no additional cost.
#NestWifi Pro with Wi-Fi 6E lets you:
🔐 Create a special network just for guests so you don’t have to share your password
👀 See who's connected
⏸ Check for and pause unknown devices on your network
Order yours now at the Google Store: https://t.co/bizDONadHu pic.twitter.com/rQSyYHVnUR
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) November 12, 2022
Nest Audio ($99.99)
Nest Audio is Google’s latest smart speaker and the perfect addition to a man cave. The smart speaker delivers full, clear, and natural sound and is designed to fit beautifully into homes and stand out from typical tech devices — its soft curves were inspired by a pillow and its fabric by home textiles.
Premium audio, room-filling sound, and crisp clear vocals on #NestAudio makes every session of listening to #TheVoice a win-win-win. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A1vpklthIN
— Google Nest (@googlenest) December 16, 2020