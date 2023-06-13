Last-minute Father’s Day gifts

Father’s Day is around the corner and it can be tough coming up with the perfect gift. Here are three gift ideas, courtesy of Google, that can be found at Amazon, Kohl’s, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Pixel Buds Pro ($199.99)

“For the times when you need some alone time, Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation deliver full, immersive sound and are packed with all the helpfulness and smarts you expect from Google, including hands-free help from Google Assistant. Pixel Buds Pro’s Silent Seal™ adapts to your ear, maximizing the amount of noise that’s canceled, while transparency mode lets ambient noise in so you can hear what’s going on around you—perfect for crossing a busy street, working out, or waiting for your order at a cafe,” Google said.