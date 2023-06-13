Mikale Sampson of Kakes Contours is helping people achieve their body goals

Mikale Sampson is a certified body sculpting postop care specialist who is the founder and CEO of Kakes Contours. She works primarily in the health and beauty field assisting women and men with their body goals through lymphatic massages, body contouring, non-invasive procedures, and post-surgery care.

Sampson opened up about how everyone should be allowed to do what they wish with their bodies.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

My biggest career high so far has been taking a few celebrities and making them consistent clients of Kakes Contours. My biggest career low has been maintaining composure when negative comments appear on strangers’ social media posts body shaming others. I feel as though everyone has a right to make themselves happy and change any part of themselves no matter what one’s opinion is.

What does a typical day look like for you?

A typical day in the life of Kakes Contours is never typical. It’s always so much work I do as an entrepreneur. From photo shoots, consistent branding updates, upgrades, footwork to bring in new clients, shipping of products, and event planning for the next upcoming networking guru. I’m forever busy and making a mark.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

My kids and my clients keep me motivated to keep going whether it’s a slow work week or a fast work week. Seeing their reactions to the progress in between sessions is truly unbelievable and life-changing.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

The biggest lesson I have learned is all money is not good money.

What industries connect to your career choice?

From the fashion and modeling industry to the health and beauty industry, I go hand and hand to help all people maintain their images and lifestyles.

What new technology are you using in your business?

Right now Kakes Contours offers Shopify for all products, Cherry for any interest fee payment plans, and Booksy to book easily at your convenience.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

Lifelong learning shows you are always evolving and molding to be the best you. I’m happy to learn new information every day. That’s how you stay on top of your game.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

If I can change anything in this world it would be the violence in the streets and the hate on social media. So many people need healing.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Follow the recipe. It’s not hard to start up a business. Stay strong, don’t let the negatives discourage you, and keep going.