Tupac’s dad is convinced he knows who is behind his son’s murder

For years rumors have swirled around the death of Tupac, but the biggest one now is how Orlando Anderson was allegedly involved. Tupac and Anderson got into a physical altercation hours before Tupac was fatally shot, and some think Anderson is the one who pulled the trigger.

Tupac’s father, Billy Garland, has another theory, and it involves the government. In an appearance on “The Art of Dialogue,” Garland spoke about the night Tupac was killed and the fight hours before.

“Pac just got hyper and he thought he had to lead,” Garland said. “If you notice in the video, everybody was following him around. He’s the money-maker. Death Row was the $100 million thing, but everybody’s following Tupac. Everything he did, everybody attached themselves to him, and maybe he felt obligated to prove that ‘I’m gonna be your leader.'”

Garland was asked about Anderson’s uncle, Keefe D, who admitted to government officials that he was there when Anderson allegedly killed Tupac and that he and the government agreed to a deal prior.

“The government gave him the deal,” Garland said. “[Tupac] was being tailed by the government the night of his assassination. He was being tailed by the government while in the studio. That’s a known fact.

“Maybe [Keefe] had to say that to get out of some issue. I just know it looked like a setup to me,” Garland said. “Somebody told this guy to stand there with the Death Row thing and it pursued to what we had, but I don’t think [Anderson] had anything to do with the death of my son.”

Garland also shut down the long-standing rumors that Tupac is still miraculously alive.

“Ain’t no motherf—– gone go on vacation for 27 years and escape all the notoriety that he’s used to,” Garland said.