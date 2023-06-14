KimArie Yowell is leading development and DEI at Rocket Companies

KimArie Yowell is the chief diversity officer of Rocket Companies and chief learning officer of Rocket Central, the centralized hub for the Rocket Companies FinTech platform.

In these roles, she is responsible for team member development programs along with the diversity, equity and inclusion strategies for the businesses that are part of Rocket Companies. This includes learning and development initiatives, post-secondary education programs, career development, diversity and inclusion programming and organizational effectiveness.

Why did you select your career?

I often say my career chose me. When I was younger, my grandmother often told me that education would be the key to unlocking the world. As I grew into adulthood, I often found myself training people at my jobs on how to be successful in their roles. I have always believed in the limitless potential of people, especially when they are provided with the necessary tools and resources. Over the years, I was seen as a person that could help teams and leaders be successful. As a result, I have honed my skills and acquired the necessary knowledge to have the opportunity to lead people’s development and diversity, equity and inclusion at Rocket Companies.

As a Black woman, what do you consider your superpower to be?

I am a lifelong learner, I am very curious about what goes on around me, human behavior and society overall. I am patient, resilient, and I don’t take for granted that I have been blessed to be a Black woman today. Lastly, I walk in gratitude every day, and I do not take myself or life too seriously. It’s important to have levity and perspective.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell my younger self to be kind to myself and give grace. Not only to myself but to the adults in my life, especially my parents. Also, that each obstacle that you face is not the end of the world, that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and all the adversity is preparing you for the good you are meant to do in the world.

Why should more experienced Black women reach back and help younger women of color?

Young women of color are faced with so much today, the media, and society, all trying to tell them explicitly or subliminally who they should be and how they should be. It is challenging to navigate. It is important for experienced Black women to help provide guidance and insight to make the journey a bit easier and more understandable to navigate.





















