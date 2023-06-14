Lil Wayne’s offer to mentor Ja Morant through gun incident is met with silence

Lil Wayne has been in some tough situations throughout his career, so he knows how Ja Morant may be feeling as a young NBA star that’s been in trouble.

Wayne doesn’t mind lending a helping hand when needed, and that’s what he wanted to do with Morant as his suspension is pending for his second gun incident on social media. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Morant is interested, according to what Skip Bayless recently shared on his show.

“Lil Wayne texted me, he said, ‘Hey, can you connect me with Ja? Because I can help. I’ve been there, I’ve done all this. I’ve wound up in prison, Rikers Island, I know what happens. I know where you can go wrong and I know what’s right,’ ” Bayless said.

“I said, ‘I’ll try.’ I reached out to Ja, ‘Would you sit with Lil Wayne, would you talk to Lil Wayne,’ ” Bayless said. “Wayne would fly to Memphis in a heartbeat tonight. Wayne would private plane it and go right to Memphis if he thought he could save a career and a soul.”

Bayless did his due diligence, but Morant ultimately didn’t respond.

“I got nothing back from Ja,” Bayless said. “Didn’t expect anything back. And in the end, I just hope Ja and Antonio don’t turn out to be one of those people you just can’t reach, you can’t just fix, you can’t just save.”

In an appearance on the podcast “All the Smoke,” Wayne briefly shared his experience with being young and having a lot of money.

“If I was going through something at that point in time, something public … I could imagine the rebellious attitude I would have if my homies is [sic] egging that attitude on,” Wayne said.