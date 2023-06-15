Bill Cosby faces lawsuits from 9 more women

Disgraced comic titan Bill Cosby is the subject of yet another string of lawsuits, this time from nine women in the U.S. District Court for Nevada.

The women filed the class-action lawsuit against Cosby right after Nevada passed a law that eliminated the statute of limitations on civil cases, NBC News reports.

Each of the nine women accuses the fallen funnyman of leveraging his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to drug and sexually assault them.

In a deviation from the norm, the complainants are named in the lawsuit: Janice Dickinson, Lise-Lotte Lublin, Janice Baker Kinney, Lili Bernard, Heidi Thomas, Linda Kirkpatrick, Rebecca Cooper, Pam Joy Abeyta and Angela Leslie.

Cosby and his rep vehemently denied all of the more than 60 women that he has been accused of assaulting since the 1960s.

Andrew Wyatt said these nine women are motivated by their “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.”

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts … against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom,” Wyatt said in a statement obtained by NBC.