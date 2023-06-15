DC Young Fly pens emotional song after the death of his girlfriend, Jacky Ohh

DC Young Fly has found a creative way of processing his grief, and it’s through music. On June 14, the comedian posted a clip of him singing a song, with lyrics about feeling “pain” and “never folding,” as he continues to mourn the loss of his partner and mother of his children, Ms. Jacky Oh.

“My music has always been based off real life AND A REFLECTION OF MY LIFE but staying motivated and prayed up to keep goin is what I live by,” DC Young Fly said in the caption. “My life is on display unfortunately, but y’all get to see me stand on the words I preach!! You gotta stay prayed up!! I didn’t say I’m not human and I’m not emotional and I don’t cry.. but through the storm with the strength GOD grants you, you can overcome ANYTHING.”

The song comes days after the comedian delivered a heartfelt message at Ms. Jacky Oh’s memorial service.

“I want our kids to understand that you had a beautiful soul,” DC Young Fly said. “You didn’t leave us, you in heaven. Your spirit is with us, you’re still here, and you have an amazing support system. Love you. Everybody in here, keep God first.”

DC Young Fly delivers a heartwarming speech at MsJackyOh’s funeral pic.twitter.com/fjP6lJgo7h — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 10, 2023

There were reports that Ms. Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died shortly after going to Florida to undergo “mommy makeover” surgery.