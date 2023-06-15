Reports of Tyler Perry owning BET and VH1 go viral

The movie impresario would become the 1st African American to ever own two major US networks
Tyler Perry (Photo credit: Bang Media)

From sleeping in his car to owning BET.

Congratulations are pouring in from around the entertainment world after it was reported that movie mogul Tyler Perry has gained controlling interests in BET, BET+ and VH1.


It has been widely reported that Perry, Diddy and TV station billionaire Byron Allen coveted the network that was originally founded by Bob Johnson in 1981. It is currently owned by Paramount Global but was reported that Perry had finalized the deal.

Actress Keke Palmer also lauded Perry for his remarkable life story of living on the streets before orchestrating his own rise to international fame and fortune.


Hold up, wait a minute. Perhaps we’re being premature.

Some renowned publications, as well as blogs, reported that the deal was done, but they all have gotten the news from a website, TheStreamr, which has since taken down its report.

Meanwhile, urbanites anxiously await as the news is either confirmed or denied. It is interesting, however, that neither Paramount nor Perry has released statements denying that Perry may be the owner or close to completing the deal.

While celebs applaud Perry, not everyone is happy that Perry may be the new owner of BET and VH1 due to his well-documented peculiarities and alleged acrimony against unions.

Until the deal is confirmed or denied, Black folks can only wait and speculate among themselves.

