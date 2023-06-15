Reports of Tyler Perry owning BET and VH1 go viral

From sleeping in his car to owning BET.

Congratulations are pouring in from around the entertainment world after it was reported that movie mogul Tyler Perry has gained controlling interests in BET, BET+ and VH1.

It has been widely reported that Perry, Diddy and TV station billionaire Byron Allen coveted the network that was originally founded by Bob Johnson in 1981. It is currently owned by Paramount Global but was reported that Perry had finalized the deal.

For the first time in 21 years, BET is black owned again, and for the first time ever VH1 is now black owned! Tyler Perry just made history as the first African American to buy two major television networks pic.twitter.com/vd51oMKouQ — CultureCentral (@CultureCentral1) June 13, 2023

Actress Keke Palmer also lauded Perry for his remarkable life story of living on the streets before orchestrating his own rise to international fame and fortune.

Hold up, wait a minute. Perhaps we’re being premature.

Some renowned publications, as well as blogs, reported that the deal was done, but they all have gotten the news from a website, TheStreamr, which has since taken down its report.

Meanwhile, urbanites anxiously await as the news is either confirmed or denied. It is interesting, however, that neither Paramount nor Perry has released statements denying that Perry may be the owner or close to completing the deal.

While celebs applaud Perry, not everyone is happy that Perry may be the new owner of BET and VH1 due to his well-documented peculiarities and alleged acrimony against unions.

Tyler Perry presents BET Written by Tyler Perry

Directed by Tyler Perry

Hairstyling by Tyler Perry

Kraft Services by Tyler Perry

Security by Tyler Perry

Drawing white lines in the parking lot by Tyler Perry 😂😂😂 https://t.co/hKWKMsDmtU — Black Single Mom (@MomSingleBlack) June 13, 2023

for the “BET is Black-Owned again” audience… fascism mirrors fascism in the quest to “replace” one (ruling) order with another Tyler Perry anything is nothing to be proud of https://t.co/xH53ia0aqK — tea: dead as..(___/____) (@trapteas) June 13, 2023

Until the deal is confirmed or denied, Black folks can only wait and speculate among themselves.

Hmmmm, reports that #TylerPerry finalized a deal to acquire BET may have been premature. The Streamr reported yesterday that Tyler Perry agreed to purchase BET from parent company Paramount Global for an undisclosed figure. pic.twitter.com/ZVtiZyFclA — theJasmineBRAND (@thejasminebrand) June 13, 2023

I won’t believe it until it’s announced by a reputable source. If it is going to eventually happen though , I’m happy for Tyler. — Shanice 🗽🏀🐺 (@Tempest116) June 13, 2023