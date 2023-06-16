Atlanta songwriter J. Wright sentenced to life in prison in death of girlfriend

Multiplatinum songwriter and music entrepreneur Justin “J” Wright of Atlanta was sentenced to life in prison for the death of his girlfriend Wilanna Bibbs.

A jury found Wright, 34, guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Bibbs following 90 minutes of deliberations.

Prosecutors said Wright, 34, shot Bibbs in the back on May 9, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa, striking her spine, heart and liver, according to the Associated Press. The couple had been visiting her relatives in the state.

Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, had journeyed to Atlanta to pursue her dreams and met Wright. The two began dating and eventually moved in together. They had been dating for a couple of months before he killed her.

At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs’ father Thomas Bibbs said Wright killed his daughter over $70, according to the Quad-City Times.

Wright founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. He became a multiplatinum songwriter and worked with a score of marquee musicians, including Future, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, 21 Savage, Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khaled.