New music Friday: Freddie Jackson, Doja Cat, Gunna, Killer Mike

With Juneteenth weekend comes a fresh batch of new music. Here are some of the top releases for the second week of June.

R&B legend Freddie Jackson recently released My First Love, an album with his mother’s face on the cover. The project has nine tracks and is 50 minutes long.

Doja Cat returned to music with her new single, “Attention.” This new chapter of her career comes months after she announced she was going into a full rap era. Her verses were full of lyricism while the chorus is still her singing.

Gunna released a Gift & a Curse, a 15-track project dropped amid public declarations of artists and producers who said they wouldn’t work with him anymore after he accepted an Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December 2022. This new album is the artist standing on the decision he made to take the deal and to deny that he betrayed Young Thug, his fellow superstar labelmate.

Killer Mike released MICHAEL, a 14-track project that features CeeLo Green, Young Thug, 6lack, Jagged Edge, André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, Kaash Paige, Blxst, Fabo, Ty Dolla $ign and Mozzy.

Victoria Monét released another summer single, “On My Mama.” The song samples “On My Momma, On My Hood.”

DDG released his second remix for “I’m Geekin,” with this one featuring BIA and NLE Choppa. The first remix featured Luh Tyler. This remix was more explicit than the previous two versions. Choppa’s verse even ends with him referencing R. Kelly.

Foggieraw got the “You Don’t Know My Name” sample cleared by Alicia Keys, so he released “Psalm 62” on streaming platforms.

BXbyXay released “My Girl,” which was a drill-based sample of Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together.” The track is also a remake of Tupac’s “Me and My Girlfriend.”

Earl Sweatshirt released “Making The Band (Danity Kane),” his take on the current drill trend in rap.

Gucci Mane released “Bluffin” featuring Lil Baby.

For listeners looking for a more calm sound, R&B artist AMBRE released the five-track EP, who’s loving you?