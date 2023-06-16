Lisa Lunsford says women of color in leadership make workplace more equitable

Lisa Lunsford is the co-founder and CEO of GS3 Global, a manufacturer headquartered in the metro Detroit area. GS3 is a supply chain integrator that specializes in metal form manufacturing and assembly.

With over 30 years of experience in the mobility space, she was named to the Detroit Regional Chamber’s board of directors in 2018 and has served as chair of the MICHauto board of directors since 2020.

Lunsford discussed the impact of Black women leaders in the workplace.

What is your profession, what are your responsibilities, and why did you select your career?

I am an entrepreneur. I founded three companies of which two are currently in operation. Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3) and Energy Infrastructure Solutions (EISH2). GS3, founded in 2010, is a metal forming company that engineers, bends and assembles steel and aluminum alloys into components used in a variety of industries, including automotive, industrial equipment manufacturing, and energy infrastructure. EISH2, founded in 2023, is a renewable energy developer. My primary duty within each company is to set a vision. I am a fan of hiring people smarter than me. Therefore, I hire people who can implement and carry out the work to ensure that the vision is realized. I chose to be an entrepreneur because I enjoy the process of building and creating. Each day is different, and every day there is something new to learn.

As a Black woman, what is your superpower?

My superpower is the ability to create inside the box. This superpower exposes the gaps that lead to the next opportunity. This superpower has served me well as I continue to navigate male-dominated industries. I believe that nothing is new. What is new is our ability to take the pieces that are before us to create the perspective of new.

What thoughtful or encouraging piece of advice would you give to your younger self?

I would tell her that no one can give you advice on how to accomplish your dreams because each person’s path is unique. What they can provide are insights that when applied can be used as resources to power your journey toward achieving your dreams.

Why is it important for women of color to work in leadership roles and decision-making capacities?

Placing Black women in leadership roles and decision-making capacities positions us to serve as role models to other women, which is essential to inspiring and facilitating career advancement for women. When companies are intentional in their engagement of Black women, the culture of the workplace feels more equitable, differences of opinion are embraced, pay equity improves, and the focus of our work becomes more people-centered and community-focused. When put into practice, these elements serve to attract diverse and dedicated workforce talent.