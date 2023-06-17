B. Simone and friends are robbed in Oakland; she’s asking for her Bible back

On June 16, 2023, B. Simone shared in her Instagram story that she and her friends were robbed in Oakland, Ca.

Before showing us footage of the damage to the car and the stolen belongings, she kept it transparent.

“Not e—-‘ with Oakland right now, like w– bro,” B. Simone said.

Shortly after, she posted a video of the SUV with busted windows, a multitude of broken glass, and the trunk door left open.

It was unclear why they were in Oakland, but B. Simone revealed she was also with Megan Brooks, Brii Renee’, Shekinah Yon Leakey, Leticia Gardner, and Ernestine Johnson Morrison.

She further shared her frustration in her Instagram stories.

“Whoever robbed us took h—- sentimental stuff. My Bible, which was a gift and highlighted all the way through, our personal journals, and cameras with personal content. E– the diamonds and bags, that stuff can be replaced. I want my Bible back, seriously,” B. Simone added.

The other women also posted in their Instagram stories sharing their disbelief at the situation, revealing how many memories were taken from them, even some with their late friend, Ms. Jacky Oh.

Despite the chaotic moment, B. Simone shared video footage of them in Target purchasing toiletries and clothes, that were also stolen out of the car.

Some hours later, B. Simone shared a message in her Instagram story where she seemed to be in better spirits.

“Thank you, Jesus. The devil ain’t stopping a damn thing,” B. Simone concluded.