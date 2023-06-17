Why DJ RELLEDOTCOM should be your go-to party mixer in Atlanta

Growing up on the westside of Atlanta, DJ RELLEDOTCOM was grew into a music fanatic heavily influenced by local artists such as OutKast, Crime Mob, and Ludacris, just to name a few. With her unique and entertaining deejaying style coupled with her networking abilities, she began to share her talents with a range of audiences and crowds where clients book her regularly for private events, birthday parties, and album release events.

What was it about DJing that caught your eye?

I have a cousin that’s a DJ so I would see him mixing and I saw his love for music. It inspired me because I said if he can do it, and I saw him moving around, then I can do it. When I was about 12 years old I started taking it serious. My mom gave me a hand-me-down computer from her job and it had Windows XP on it, so I downloaded this program called Virtual DJ and I was just playing around on it. I was thinking to myself when I would record stuff, “This sounds pretty straight.” Everything was working and I thought I could make it as a career.

Where do you think you thrive the best as a DJ?

Right now, I DJ at a lounge, and it’s sort of like a club vibe. I do good at that because people are looking to come and have a good time. They’re looking to get lit, especially if they’re from out of town. I will also say I thrive as a performer. I have a love for performing, and that’s a different kind of DJ aspect to get into. People have to understand that it’s more than just deejaying, you have to actually perform. I try to bring that vibe from when I’m deejaying at different spots to that experience, and people love that. I just got off tour with Omeretta and Rico Nasty, and I’m giving people the hits. We’re swag surfing, and we’re having a good time. I remember going to concerts when I was little and DJs would do stuff like that, and it would make my experience more enjoyable.

What do you think sets you apart as a DJ?

I will say that I’m the total package. Not only can I deejay, I feel like I’m well-rounded when it comes to music. I’m extremely professional when it comes to handling business as far as being punctual. All that type of stuff matters as a DJ. I try to be professional, stay on top of my craft, and keep my image and myself together so I can be marketable and move around like I need to.

Take a listen to one of DJ RELLEDOTCOM’s mixes.