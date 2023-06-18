Cardi B gets naked for laser hair removal (video)

Femme fatale Cardi B is readying herself for a hot girl summer by cutting the metaphorical weeds growing around the tatted roses on her body.

The “Put it on the Floor” spitter gave her fans a hilarious, play-by-play account of going through the painful albeit necessary hair removal process.

“It’s that time again, you f—ers. I’m so scared! It’s time to laser my whole body,” Cardi B, who is naked and barely covered up, tells her 165 million fans on her Instagram story.

After telling the technicians that she was ready, Cardi, 30, winced and laughed at the pain and then exclaimed, “No, I’m not a p—- !”

“I told y’all I’m a hairy b—, but I keep it under control,” Cardi explained. “You all know I get dark down there and dark up here. We’re trying to keep that booty hole brown only. Sometimes we can get a little dark.”

Cardi B is naked & afraid while undergoing laser hair removal procedure https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/p96iIAoK4o — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 16, 2023

The “WAP” rapper is renowned, and endeared by her mammoth fanbase, for giving the public updates on her health and beauty procedures at irregular intervals.

Remember, Cardi got extremely graphic after undergoing liposuction surgery in 2019 and posted images of her feet that swoll up as a result.

“Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane, imagine my body,” the rapper posted on her Instagram Story. “Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows.”

“These pants is too motherf—– tight. S— was giving my p—- a wedgie!” she declared in the clip. “I hate having p—- wedgies, bro. My p—- be screamin’ at me like, ‘B—, you got me f—– up. You want a yeast infection, b—-? You want a f—ing yeast infection?’ You know what I’m sayin’?”