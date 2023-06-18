Houston rapper Big Pokey collapses and dies while performing

Beloved Houston rap legend Big Pokey collapsed and died while performing on stage in neighboring Beaumont on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was 45 years old.

Pokey, who was born in H-town as Milton Powell, was seen in a video circulating on social media standing on the second floor of the Pour09 Bar & Rooftop performing before the crowd below, according to 12 News Now in Houston.

Suddenly, Pokey seemingly gasped for his breath before losing his balance and falling backward hard onto the floor. He was reportedly unconscious after he went down.

Amid the commotion and panic, a nurse reportedly fought through the gathering bodies and rendered aid. When the first responders arrived, they transported the local icon to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he was pronounced dead. What precipitated Big Pokey’s death is pending the outcome of the upcoming autopsy.

Close friend and fellow iconic rapper Bun B confirmed Big Pokey’s passing via a heartwrenching message on social media.

“I wasn’t ready for this. One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate,” Bun B penned. He ended the post with: “We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

Big Pun, 50, who was born in the area under the name Bernard James Freeman, also implored music fans to help make Big Pokey’s music No. 1 on streaming platforms.

Big Pokey’s publicist shared the following statement that was obtained by Click2Houston:

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell. Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans. In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects. We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter!’”

On his IG story, Bun B added, in retrospect, that he is grateful that fans did give Big Pokey his flowers while he was alive to smell them.

Venerated U.S. Congresswoman (D-Texas) said the positive in an otherwise tragic situation is that Big Pokey left the earth “doing what he loved to do.”