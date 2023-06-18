LeBron James interrupts European vacation to respond to Nuggets hate

To the victor goes the spoils, and the Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is gorging himself on all the trapping of success, including the 2023 NBA title.

Not only has Malone declared and repeated emphatically that his Nuggets squad is equipped to repeat as champions. He also trolled LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Malone was incensed earlier in the playoffs that more media attention was given to James’ retirement consideration than the fact that the Nuggets had just swept them to win the conference title.

Therefore, during Malone’s tour of major national outlets after winning the NBA Finals, Malone fired off a zinger of a joke directed at King James while on the “Pat McAfee Show” that he was considering retirement.

And during the alcohol-filled parade celebration in Denver this past week, Malone was called “the Laker’s daddy.”

These tidbits traveled thousands of miles and an ocean away and reached the ears of King James, who took a pause from his European vacation to fire back at the ceaseless chatter.

“Wave the flag on these lames!! Please make being player cool again cause the lame machine is at an all-time high,” James said in part to his 156 million Instagram followers, before implying that he is the source of light. Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN. I stay on forever!”

The two men may be laying the foundation of a contentious rivalry in the upcoming season and beyond.