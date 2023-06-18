TrooRa Magazine celebrates Pride Month with LGBTQ+ issue higlighting creatives

Haitian-born entrepreneur, Trystanne Cunningham is the founder of TrooRa Magazine which focuses on highlighting those in the culinary, travel, art, fashion, beauty, and wellness industries.

With the mission to amplify the voices of those not often included, she releases an issue each month with three different cover options.

Cunningham opened up about how they are highlighting Pride Month.

How do you all show diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility with TrooRa Magazine?

TrooRa, stemming from the words truly rare, really encouraged me to retain my vision by creating a space to inspire, unearth hidden talents, and amplify their voices. We channel this through the pages of TrooRa Magazine and as a collective, we actively forage the globe for inspiring stories, but that are packed with individuality. We partner with passionate creatives and entrepreneurs, who are looking to gain exposure and visibility through a very different and organic lens. I believe these individuals, specifically of marginalized communities, especially Black women, women of color, BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and API, often don’t receive the same opportunities as others. A little bit better these days, but I want to change that and make sure that everyone gets to have a seat at the table or create their own table. I believe that through the many initiatives, starting with the magazine, and then all of the different initiatives that I’m working on with other partners, we hope to help them create generational wealth through their ventures.

How can the community support you all?

The issues are not a flimsy magazine, it’s not something that is affecting the environment. We also made sure that our print issues are one-hundred percent sustainable. We hold true to our vision and our mission. The stories of people we cover are always very happy to have been featured. The digital issue is completely free. We’re giving that away for free and we want to increase our readership. We’re happy to share our latest issue, which is our LGBTQ+ issue. With every issue that we publish, we always have three covers. When we relaunched our print subscription in the Spring of 2024, people now have the option to choose the cover that resonates the most with them. It also allows us to highlight three different brands and republish.