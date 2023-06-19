Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour has already been breaking records and shutting down countries across Europe.

But the pop goddess’ stop in Amsterdam was extra special because of her special commemoration for the Juneteenth holiday.

On Sunday and Monday, June 18-19, 2023, Queen Bey posted a series of stunning concert photos from the Netherlands that showed off stunning design and accoutrements featuring glamorous and futuristic looks.

In honor of the holiday, which Blacks have celebrated for more than 100 years but was signed into law by President Biden in 2021, Bey said she was only wearing outfits made “exclusively by Black designers.”

Interestingly enough, Biden noted that Juneteenth is the first national holiday to be implemented since the one established in 1983 to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

The momentum to observe Juneteenth accelerated during the apex of the racial reckoning period following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.