Jacky Oh’s plastic surgeon speaks out for 1st time since her death

The physician who was reportedly performing the “mommy makeover” on Jacky Oh has spoken up for the first time since she died.

The longtime girlfriend of comedian DC Young Fly and the mother of their three children was in the Maimi area to ostensibly have unspecified reconstructive procedures done on her.

Dr. Zachary Okhah, aka “Dr. Zach,” reemerged from his self-imposed moratorium from Instagram to convey to his followers that he and his practice uphold the highest safety procedures possible.

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” Dr. Zach began, more than two weeks after Jacky Oh died suddenly at age 33.

The post of Jacky Oh and Dr. Zach pictured together was deleted from his IG page immediately after word of her death began circulating through social media and news outlets.

Disabling the comments section of Dr. Zach’s first post in weeks failed to deter irate social media users from lambasting him.

Many ventured over to Hollywood Unlocked’s page to unload on the surgeon who has sued others in the past for posting very critical reviews of his work.

“You broke your silence and said a bunch of nothing! You are not Board certified! You also deleted any ounce of evidence off your page after you did her surgery and killed her. You’re despicable!” one person roared.

Another wrote a scathing attack, “D— he could have acknowledged her passing or something. I’m not sure if she passed due to his negligence or maybe she had some underlying condition, but he could have given his condolences.”

Several critics agreed with the sentiment of one writer who said Dr. Zach should have “stayed tf quiet.” A few, however, know that he won’t comment specifically about Jacky Oh due to legal complications. Offering condolences or apologizing about Jacky Oh would then leave Dr. Zach vulnerable to legal ramifications as it would presume his guilt.

Nevertheless, some surmised that her surviving boyfriend DC Young Fly, whom she met on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” show, will probably sue Dr. Zach whether he remained quiet or not.