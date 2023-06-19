If you want to use Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s bidet, here’s a way to buy it

Beyoncé, Jay-Z (Photo credit: BeyZ / Splash News)

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are selling a few of their household items, including a bidet. The couple signed a one-year lease on their home  in Holmby Hills in 2015, and the owners sold the place after they moved out.

The bidet is going for an asking price of $2,4oo, and other things are being sold such as sconces, exterior lights, and a metal door frame.


The new owners of the home wanted a complete renovation, and in 2017, the company “Eric’s Architectural Salvage LA” took the remaining items.

Image source: www.ebay.com
Image source: www.ebay.com

Eric’s is selling the items on eBay, so if you want a chance to buy some luxury items that Jay-Z and Beyoncé once owned, this is your chance.


In May 2023, the couple purchased a 30,000-square-foot home in Malibu for $200 million, making it the purchase the most expensive home in California history. The previous record was $177 million. Their new home also is their second most expensive home purchase, with a $238 million purchase in New York City being the highest.

