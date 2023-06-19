Melissa Butler helps women feel good through her beauty brand The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler is a Detroit native, an alumna of Florida A&M University, and the CEO and founder of the cosmetic brands The Lip Bar and Thread Beauty. Through her companies, she helps women by encouraging them to look and feel their best.

In 2015, Butler appeared on “Shark Tank” pitching her vegan lipstick brand, yet was denied by each judge. Since her national Shark Tank rejection, she has gone on to build a beauty empire with products being found nationally in big box stores such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and more.

Butler shared how honesty has led her to build two successful beauty brands.

How did your career path lead you to where you are today?

I have two brands. The Lip Bar is eleven years old, I started that company making lipstick in my kitchen when I was working on Wall Street. I always tell people that it’s not because I’m a beauty girl, but because I am a self-esteem girl. I understood very quickly at a young age that if you feel good, you’ll be able to do good in the world. If you don’t have the confidence, it’s going to be very hard for you to make the moves in life. In 2010, I was so frustrated with the beauty industry, its lack of diversity, its excessive amounts of chemicals, and this idea that beauty looked like one thing. I was like ‘this is why people are not confident, because they’re chasing something outside of themselves’. That’s honestly what made me start making lipstick in my Brooklyn kitchen. For the first three years, I made every single product with my bare hands. I always tell people, we didn’t become a real business until probably five years ago. That means that for the first seven years of the business, I didn’t take a salary. Entrepreneurship is not for everyone but if you’re willing to stay with it and if you’re willing to always be a student, you can win.

Last year, I started a second beauty brand called Thread Beauty. It’s young, it’s fun, it’s super Generation Z, and it’s affordable. Every single thing is eight dollars. With The Lip Bar, it’s more masstige. Everything is like fourteen or fifteen dollars. Both are sold in Target stores across the country. The Lip Bar is also in Walmart and we’ll be launching another retailer later this year. It’s been an incredible journey of me continuing to believe in myself.

As a beauty entrepreneur, what do you feel your superpower is?

We just launched an eyeshadow product on the Lip Bar side last week, a duo chrome, and it is color-shifting. It’s so much fun. In certain lights, it might look pink, sometimes it might look purple, and sometimes it might look green. The campaign for that was called Super Pigments for Super Women. Those are all superwoman campaigns. The fact that you asked me that question makes me smile. I think my superpower is honesty. I’m really honest and I try to be honest and when I’m not being honest, I feel a way inside. I feel like honesty goes back to self-esteem. Again, I’m not a beauty girl, I’m a self-esteem girl. If you can be honest with yourself and if you can be honest with your community, nothing can hold you back. It’s those moments when you are not being honest that you allow that dishonesty to evolve into shame or fear. By being honest with myself, as often as possible, I am more in control of my life. Nothing can hold anything over me. I know all the good things about me and all the bad things about me. I feel like just operating in that light allows me to show up as my best self, time and time again.

If you could go back and give your younger self advice, what would you say?

If I could go back, I would probably tell my younger self, that it’s OK to have big legs. I used to be so self-conscious about my big legs; it’s crazy. What’s even crazier is, today you see all of these women paying to change their bodies, change their faces, and doing the most to believe in themselves and believe in their beauty. I would try to pour into every single thing that I didn’t like about myself, whether it was like my big legs or the gap I used to have although I ended up getting braces later in life. “It’s OK, Melissa, at the end of the day, these looks don’t matter, and on top of that, you’re a pretty girl. Don’t sweat the small stuff.”