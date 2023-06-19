NFL star Jack Jones blasted for gun arrest at airport after slamming Ja Morant

Jones publicly bashed Morant for flashing his gun just a month ago
NFL star Jack Jones blasted for gun arrest at airport after slamming Ja Morant
Jack Jones of the New England Patriots (Image source: YouTube/ABC 5 in Boston)

NFL player Jack Jones is getting torched on social media for getting arrested after transporting two high-powered handguns through airport security this past weekend — just weeks after scolding Ja Morant for flashing gun on Instagram.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25 News, Jones was hauling some serious firearms, which were loaded, in his carry-on luggage when he was traveling through Boston Logan International Airport.


The Massachusetts State Police immediately took Jones into custody and processed him at the airport on five charges: two counts of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport; possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

What makes the optics much worse for Jones is the fact that this apprehension comes a month after he lambasted NBA star Morant for flashing a gun on social media. Morant drew a significant suspension for his actions.


WCVB Channel 5 Boston said the Patriots only confirmed they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further. As for Jones, his future NFL career may be in jeopardy due to fears of possible recidivism. The former Arizona State star was considered a first-round NFL draft prospect but dropped to the fourth round due to previous arrests and academic performance. Jones served 45 days in jail in 2018 after breaking into a restaurant in California, the news station reports.

Observers were merciless in dispensing social media punishment for Jones’ flagrant hypocrisy of chastising another pro athlete and then doing something even worse to get arrested. Remember: what Morant did was not against Tennessee law; the flashing of the gun by Morant on Instagram only violated the NBA’s code of conduct.

Check out the Twitter responses following the full report from ABC 5:

