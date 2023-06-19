NFL star Jack Jones blasted for gun arrest at airport after slamming Ja Morant

NFL player Jack Jones is getting torched on social media for getting arrested after transporting two high-powered handguns through airport security this past weekend — just weeks after scolding Ja Morant for flashing gun on Instagram.

According to the police report obtained by Boston 25 News, Jones was hauling some serious firearms, which were loaded, in his carry-on luggage when he was traveling through Boston Logan International Airport.

The Massachusetts State Police immediately took Jones into custody and processed him at the airport on five charges: two counts of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport; possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card; unlawful possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

NEW DETAILS: TSA officials released a photo of the firearms Patriots player Jack Jones was carrying in his luggage. https://t.co/pyCpRlLOJZ pic.twitter.com/gCWXpgaEuX — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 17, 2023

What makes the optics much worse for Jones is the fact that this apprehension comes a month after he lambasted NBA star Morant for flashing a gun on social media. Morant drew a significant suspension for his actions.

@JaMorant dumb.. you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.. — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) May 15, 2023

WCVB Channel 5 Boston said the Patriots only confirmed they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further. As for Jones, his future NFL career may be in jeopardy due to fears of possible recidivism. The former Arizona State star was considered a first-round NFL draft prospect but dropped to the fourth round due to previous arrests and academic performance. Jones served 45 days in jail in 2018 after breaking into a restaurant in California, the news station reports.

Observers were merciless in dispensing social media punishment for Jones’ flagrant hypocrisy of chastising another pro athlete and then doing something even worse to get arrested. Remember: what Morant did was not against Tennessee law; the flashing of the gun by Morant on Instagram only violated the NBA’s code of conduct.

Check out the Twitter responses following the full report from ABC 5:

This tweet from 30 day ago didn't age well for Jack Jones.https://t.co/O0U5KFfW8G pic.twitter.com/lwJ1WMfOhe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 18, 2023

“Now boarding aisles A though C” Jack Jones: pic.twitter.com/tz1Yzn85cm — gabe_pats (@gabe_pats) June 17, 2023

Jack Jones spotted at Logan Airport 👀 pic.twitter.com/AEOV2R1nFl — gabe_pats (@gabe_pats) June 17, 2023

Matthew Judon showing support for Jack Jones this morning pic.twitter.com/wM4QAiebsF — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) June 19, 2023