Nicki Minaj’s neighbors sign petition to get her and Kenneth Petty out of home

Nicki Minaj may be showered with adulation from people around the world, but she gets no love from her closest neighbors. A petition has been circulating demanding the removal of the rap queen and her husband Kenneth Petty from their upscale community of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles County.

Hidden Hills is a pristine suburb sandwiched between Calabasas and Malibu north of L.A. The complainant by the name of Beverly Bardan started the Change.Org petition in order to galvanize residents to rid their city of the Petty clan. She and the other signees believe that Petty, who served prison time for raping a 16-year-old, is going to commit a similar crime and, therefore, is a danger to the residents.

“Nicki Minaj and her husband, registered sex offender Kenneth Petty, have purchased a house in our neighborhood of Hidden Hills at [address removed]. Kenneth Petty is a level 3 sex offender, convicted for the attempted rape of a 16 year old girl, and has a high likelihood to reoffend. He was also found guilty for killing a man. He is currently under house arrest for failing to register as a sex offender in California as law demands it,” the petition reads.

“The Petty couple moving in would lead to appraisal value of our homes to go DOWN due to safety concerns. It would lead to children and women being a target. We, the residents of Hidden Hills, must put our resident’s safety first. Don’t wait to receive a letter from the government saying a predator has moved in near you. DO NOT allow this dangerous sex offender to live near you, SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”

The message reiterates the fact that Petty, 45, is on house arrest after his recent conviction for failing to notify the proper California authorities when he and Minaj moved from New York to the West Coast, which is required by law.

It must be noted that the woman’s petition began in December 2022 and thus far has garnered 541 signatures.

Minaj, 40, has emphatically defended her husband and declared he is innocent of the rape conviction that led to him serving four years in prison in New York in the late 1990s.