Quavo and Offset reunite to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday

On June 18, friends and family of Takeoff gathered together to celebrate the late rapper’s 29th birthday.

The celebration took place in an open field and included an infinity sign with pictures of Takeoff, and sky lanterns that said “To those whose flame has been extinguished, let this light represent our love and compassion. We will never forget you.”

One of the biggest surprises of the celebration was seeing Quavo and Offset reunite to honor Takeoff, as the two allegedly have not been on speaking terms for almost a year. Pictures surfaced on the internet of the two standing next to each other, both wearing T-shirts bearing Takeoff’s face.

Quavo and Offset posted tributes on their Instagram pages honoring Takeoff earlier in the day.

There had been rumors that the two got into an altercation backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards because Quavo didn’t want Offset on the stage during the tribute performance honoring Takeoff.

In July 2022, Quavo responded to rumors of Migos breaking up, saying “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members. I’m a quarterback in life. But now that I want it, I’m just going to show you.”

When Quavo was asked about the future of the group during another interview later in the year, he said, “We came from a loyal family that’s supposed to work together. And sometimes when s— don’t work out, it’s not meant to be.”