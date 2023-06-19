Tory Lanez releases song from his new work office

Though Tory Lanez is sitting behind bars, that doesn’t mean he isn’t working on new music for his fans.

Lanez released a new song in the early morning of June 18 titled “Hurts Me,” featuring Yoko Gold. He posted the song on his Instagram and left a message describing the time it took to make the track.

“Two and a half years ago my brother Yoko and I orchestrated this record for his project, we never thought nothing of it,” Lanez wrote. “It collected dust in a hard drive. Guess God had a different plan for it.”

The song was leaked two days before the official release by Kylie Jenner after she made a TikTok playing the song in the background. Jenner received backlash for playing the song due to being tied to the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

The shooting took place after Lanez and Megan left Jenner’s house, and attorneys suggested that he was flirting with Jenner that night.

Kylie Jenner posts a video of her listening to unreleased Tory Lanez music 👀 pic.twitter.com/YuVbVN2XNp — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 17, 2023

Hours before the song was released, Lanez wrote a message on Instagram to his fans giving an update on how he’s been over the past few months.

“I have spent the last 7 months rehabilitating my mind, my body, and my soul,” Lanez wrote. “Though I came to jail a good person, I will leave as a great person. I’ve turned this jail cell into my work office. I will continue the legacy of the Umbrella from here or anywhere else. I won’t let anything stop me from being a positive light and a help to those in need.”