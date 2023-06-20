R. Kelly cries for help in prison, charges health issues ignored

R. Kelly is serving 30 years in prison for sex trafficking charges, and the weight of his situation is bearing down on him.

In a recent audio recording of a phone call, Kelly is heard pleading for his life, as he mentions blood clots in his legs and how he’s been neglected for his health issues.

“I don’t deserve to die because somebody miscommunicated out somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg, I’m not supposed to die this way,” Kelly said. “You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.”

Kelly continues pleading his case and says that the prison didn’t even offer to do an examination on his legs.

“If it was your child, if it was your father, if it was your mother, somebody you love, you would’ve said, ‘Go to the doctor. We need to get that checked out. We need to look at that. We need to X-ray that,'” Kelly said. “They didn’t even X-ray.

“That’s why I’m speaking out on this because I’m scared for my life in that area,” Kelly said. “And who wouldn’t be? They treat animals better than that.”

In March 2023, Kelly’s lawyer complained about the healthcare that the R&B singer was receiving at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, saying he received negligent care after having surgery on his Achilles tendon due to blood clots.