Free conference to ‘level up’ Black employment arrives in Chicago

Loriel Alegrete is on a mission to solve one of the biggest hurdles Black Americans often face in the workforce. Her company, 40 Tons Brand, a clothing brand based in Los Angeles, now hosts career fairs across the country in an effort to make employers develop more equitable hiring practices for people of color.

Instead of solely raising awareness to employers, attendees can also learn how to expunge any criminal records they may have of certain non-violent convictions. The motivation for Alegrete comes from her husband spending years in prison for a cannabis offense, which left her to take care of their three children by herself for an extended period of time. More information on upcoming expos can be found here.

Recently, Alegrete spoke to rolling out about the career fair and bipartisanship in this fight to bring equity into the American workforce.

What can people expect from a 40 Tons Careers Level Up Conference & Business Expo?

Participants can expect to interview with employers on-site, and get to learn more about their business and all of the opportunities that are available.

Whether you’re looking for an entry-level, mid-suite level, or executive positions, they are all there. Some of our employers are from our partners Good Green and Essen Wellness will be in the building. United Center will be there [and] many more ready to seek out this diverse talent that we’re bringing.

It’s not just people who are looking for employment, it’s also people who are looking to level up. People were wanting to get some education and see networking opportunities that are available. We’ll have amazing keynote speakers and dynamic panels that will be taking place, and not to mention, we will also have expungement services for those folks who are needing to have their records expunged.

It’s an experiential event, and I hope everyone who is needing to get employment and seeking career opportunities is able to participate.

How did you come to focus on this particular issue?

Our friend was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for a nonviolent cannabis offense. Advocating for him started the journey of 40 tons, and how we can help people of color get the opportunities they’re entitled to.

A few things happened in my life that made me want to continue to help the community-at-large and spread good works … on the last President’s term, he gave clemency to Corvain Cooper.

So it was the 45th President who granted that clemency?

Yes.

Corvain will scream [Trump’s] name from the rooftops. There’s no more civil man in his eyes, but I know there are political tricks.

Did that change your perspective on bipartisanship?

It totally changed my perspective. All that I heard in the news was that [Trump] was racist, he didn’t care about people of color, all he cared about was money and taxes. That redeemed just a tiny bit for me … Obama actually denied Corvain’s request … another friend Luke Scarmazzo has been released under the current administration.