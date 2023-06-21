GloRilla headlines 2023 ‘XXL’ Freshman Class; see who else made it

The latest XXL Freshman Class has been unveiled and GloRilla, who enjoyed a breakout year in 2022 with the hits “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” “Tomorrow” and “Blessed” headlines the group. Here is a full list of this year’s artists to watch.

TiaCorine

2Rare

Finesse2tymes

DC The Don

Rob49

Luh Tyler

Fridayy

GloRilla

Lola Brooke

SleazyWorld Go

Real Boston Richey

Central Cee

🏆 2023 XXL Freshman Class 🏆 Who’s your favorite Freshman this year? ⬇️https://t.co/GcluReC6Yd pic.twitter.com/CVHHDezLGD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 21, 2023

TiaCorine had the breakout hit “FreakyT,” which features Latto on the remix.

Finesse2Tymes had the single “Back End,” best known for its opening line, “It’s cool when they do it/it’s a problem when I do it.”

Fridayy sang alongside John Legend on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID.”

Central Cee, a rapper from the United Kingdom, famously sampled Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” for his hit single “Doja.”

Real Boston Richey made the song “Bullseye 2,” which featured one of the more talked about verses of Future’s career when he said he could have Beyoncé if Jay-Z wasn’t his friend, and how he’s also still open to the idea of becoming intimate with Ciara again.

Luh Tyler had a breakout year with his single “Law & Order,” a song where he asks himself whether he wants a Jayda Wayda or Rubi Rose.

The XXL Freshman Class has historically been a predictor of hip-hop’s next megastars. Some notable artists who have been Freshman include J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, Megan Thee Stallion, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and Lil Yachty.