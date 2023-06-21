Kim Kardashian says Kanye West was right about downside of social media

TikTok has become one of the biggest social media platforms, and almost anybody of any age can use it. Kim Kardashian and her 10-year-old daughter, North West, share an account, but the mom recently shared why she had to delete one of the posts.

In an interview with TIME magazine, Kardashian admitted that having North in the public eye is “trial and error,” and she realized that in one of her TikTik posts.

Earlier in the year, North and rising rap star Ice Spice spent time together, which led to her appearing in a Skims campaign. North later posted a TikTok of herself rapping to Ice Spice’s music, dressed up as her as well wearing an orange wig, a Juicy Couture sweatsuit, and a few chains.

When I tell you I almost spit out my drink LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/PNSLmoiR8l — God’s fav (@steffavilla) March 6, 2023

Once Ye West saw the TikTok, he went on a rant about exposing his daughter to social media and the damage it can do.

“I know y’all don’t respect fathers and the idea of family [when the] media tries to promote something,” West said. “I said I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok and to be used by Disney. I have a say-so.”

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,’ ” Kardashian said to TIME. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance. But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”