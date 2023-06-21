Latto gets fully naked for ‘Cosmopolitan’ cover shoot (photos)

Latto is blazing hot right now. She just dropped her album 777 and followed that up with a collaborative remix with rap queen Cardi B called “Put it on the Floor.” The “Big Energy” raptress is also set to star in the college-themed hit show “Grown-ish” opposite Choppa, Lil Yachty and Anderson .Paak.

Now, the 24-year-old Columbus, Ohio-born beauty has disrobed – completely – for Cosmopolitan magazine.

During the photo cover shoot, Latto took meticulous care to ensure that her nude pictorial was shot tastefully.

“My label manager hit me and asked, ‘Are you open to doing this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m open. It just has to be tastefully done,’” Latto began. “That’s why during the shoot, my eyes are glued to the monitor. My lyrics are vulgar and explicit but tastefully done, at least in my opinion. I wanted the pictures to be as well.”

Going against the trend of modern times, Latto actually wanted to show an outline of what she looks like without giving anything away.

“Not just boom-bam right in your face but more like a tease. Like you’re imagining me being fully naked and not really seeing it for real. I like the fantasy aspect to it. I felt like the prettiest girl in the world, like that’s the best I’ve ever looked.”

The lyricist born Alyssa Michelle Stephens, who often titillates her fans by shaking what her mother gave her via her twerking exhibitions, wanted to be alluring without being vulgar.

“I’m young right now. I don’t have real responsibilities as far as kids and a husband. I feel like it’s the right time to embrace how my body looks — and before I have kids and wrinkle up, I’m showing it off while I can, boo.”