Pusha T responds to Jim Jones saying NBA YoungBoy is better than him (video)

Pusha T has barked back. The rap star had some bars that were apparently for Jim Jones in a new Clipse song that premiered at Pharrell Williams‘ Louis Vuitton show on June 20.

“You’d think there’d be honor amongst veterans,” Pusha T rapped. “I am watching your fame escape relevance. We’re all in the room, but here’s the elephant — you’re chasing a feature out of your element.”

You’re chasing a feature out of your element.pic.twitter.com/fD0yYi81w6 — Ruben || Check the Rhyme (@checktherhyme1_) June 20, 2023

The mentioned “feature” fits the shoe of one NBA YoungBoy, who Jim Jones said was better than Pusha T a few months back on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Can you sing along to five Pusha T records?” Jones asked. “I would put NBA YoungBoy on the top 50 [rappers of all-time list] over Pusha T. I wasn’t trying to be funny … right now it comes down to NBA YoungBoy or Drake when you’re talking about [the streaming numbers], but nobody talks about NBA YoungBoy. He doesn’t need any radio stations, and he doesn’t need anything. He comes out and drops 19 albums a year, all of them go multiplatinum. He’s probably sitting on $200 million, Lord knows how much money that man is sitting on right now. No one ever puts him in these conversations on who is really on the upper level of hip-hop culture.”

The show was the debut on Louis Vuitton for Williams. He was named the luxury brand’s men’s creative director in February, replacing the late Virgil Abloh in the position. The star-studded event included Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Kelly Rowland, LeBron James, Savannah James and Tyler, The Creator.