‘The League’ takes a deep look into the history of the Negro Leagues

Magnolia Pictures, the Chicago Cubs and rolling out sponsored a private showing of The League at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Chicago. Senior vice president of communications Julian Green introduced the film and shared the connection the Cubs have with the Negro League. The screening was followed by a panel discussion with Chicago Tribune journalist Shakeia Taylor and the host of “670 The Score” Laurence Holmes.

The documentary, which centers on the history of the Negro League baseball teams, was directed by Sam Pollard and executive produced by Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson. The documentary uses newly discovered archival footage to tell a nuanced and detailed story of a history that gets left out of mainstream sports chronicles.

The League tackles racism, economics, education and the disparity that exists in professional sports when it comes to Black people. The notion that the economy of many Black communities was driven by existence of the Negro League during Jim Crow shows how deeply impactful Americas pastime was for Black people.

The film takes the viewer on a journey through annals of baseball from a Black perspective. The stories of Rube Foster who launched The Negro National League in 1920 and Effa Manley known as “First Lady of Negro Baseball” demonstrate a resolve that is rooted in the self determination of Black people.

This is a must watch documentary for casual baseball watchers and its most enthusiastic fans. The League provides an honest look into the world of baseball along with the pros and cons of integration of the sport. This is done meticulously with the story of Jackie Robinson, the first Black man signed to Major League Baseball in 1947. Robinson’s story is often romanticized in history. The documentary offers up a more realistic perspective while never discounting Robinson’s importance to baseball and the civil rights movement.

Seventy-five years later a study by the Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found that only 6.2 percent of the players on MLB opening day rosters are Black. Robinson opened the door and Black people are still striving to come through it.

“I learned more about Jackie Robinson’s history and the story of the players traveling to other countries to gain respect that was not received in their home country,” said Latoya Smith when asked what resonated with her after watching the documentary.

The League will premiere exclusively in AMC theaters the week of July 7, 2023 and will be available on digital July 14, 2023.