Cardi B threatens to keep Tasha K’s children from going to college

Cardi B went volcanic on YouTuber Tasha K for invoking Takeoff’s name in order to criticize Cardi’s behavior.

The “W.A.P” rapper threatened to prevent Tasha’s children from being able to afford college when she gets done dragging her and her family for criticizing Cardi on Twitter. Cardi also vowed to retrieve every last bit of the nearly $4 million that Tasha owes her which, by the way, Cardi says she’s hiding in Africa in order to not pay Cardi the money Tasha owes the rapper.

The second round of the Cardi B-Tasha K social media bout emanates from Cardi’s harsh comments about the stepson of the billionaire who is among the trapped men underwater on the Titanic submarine. With little or no oxygen remaining, there is a real danger that the submarine will become a mass coffin if the men are not rescued soon.

Cardi B slammed the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding for attending a Blink-182 concert. That stepson, responded on Instagram, saying the concert was therapeutic as he deals with this unspeakable situation.

Tasha K, fresh off a massive $4 million civil suit loss to Cardi B earlier this year, nevertheless was undeterred in criticizing the rap empress.

The blogger called Cardi B a hypocrite because, as Tash K points out, Cardi B posted weapons on her Instagram page in the days following the shooting death of Takeoff in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022. Tasha insinuates that Cardi B cannot talk about anyone else’s behavior because of her behavior after Takeoff passed away.

“Wasn’t she posting guns right after Takeoff died? And on the internet, cutting up not long after his sudden takeoff? I’m just asking … Everyone grieves diff …” Tasha K penned on Twitter.

When Cardi B learned of Tasha’s scathing words, she went blind with rage and issued several emphatic threats to Tasha.

“Tasha K with your despicable a–,” Cardi B roared on Twitter. “To bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a– point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep. Me and my man STILL dealing wit that to this day.”

And with a final blast, Cardi B warns Tasha on two fronts: to keep Takeoff’s name out of her mouth, and that her lawyers know that Tasha is hiding her money in Africa.

“I’m a rapper, we [get] targeted all the time, so of course I have guns for protection. But since you wanna be funny for comments, ima make sure your kid don’t go to college,” Cardi raged on Twitter. “You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”