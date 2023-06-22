Ike Turner Jr., the son of the late Rock and Roll legend Tina Turner and her ex-husband Ike Turner, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence, days before his mother passed away.

Ike Turner Jr. was picked up during a traffic stop on May 8, 2023, in Alvin, Texas, about 30 miles south of Houston, on a vehicle equipment violation on his 2013 Ford Fusion. When the officers conducted an investigation, they discovered 1.7 grams of crack cocaine and .7 grams of methamphetamine. The cops also allegedly witnessed Turner trying to consume the drugs that were in his possession.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Dept. wrote in his police report obtained by People magazine. Additionally, the police report mentions that Turner also has an outstanding warrant, though the report does not detail what it is.

The son was thrown in jail 18 days before Tina Turner passed away from a prolonged battle with cancer in Switzerland on May 24. Compounding the tragedy is the fact that Turner admitted that he had not spoken to his mother in over a decade.

Ike Turner Jr. was once employed as a sound engineer for his famous mom after she split from Ike Turner for good. But his position in his mother’s band was short-lived. “When my mother and father separated, he did not want me working with her — and he beat me in the head with a nickel-plated .45 pistol,” Ike Jr. alleged, according to People.

Ike Turner Sr. battled cocaine addiction and prison recidivism for the balance of his adulthood and succumbed to a reported overdose in 2007 at age 76.