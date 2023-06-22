Why folks think Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already married

Pop culture observers have been wondering aloud whether singer Rihanna and her live-in boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, are already married.

Rocky added veritable kerosene to this growing flame of rumors when he acknowledged the soon-to-be mother of two during his Spotify concert performance at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France, on Wednesday evening.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the mother—-ing building!” Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, told the crowd.

Rihanna, who was outfitted in a sexy black dress that amplified her growing belly, smiled back at him from her perch, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six column, which reported the happening exclusively.

This only got the rumor mill revved up to a higher gear as many were speculating whether the music power couple were already engaged. Furthermore, Bad Gal RiRi had indicated previously her desire to get married, and perhaps raise her children, in her native Barbados.

Some are now believing that perhaps their last trip to the singer’s Barbadian homeland was where they could have undergone their secret nuptials and that they are already married.

Whatever their marital status, RiRi and Rocky are obviously having fun in the French countryside from Paris to Cannes.