Stepson of billionaire trapped in lost submersible blasts Cardi B

The stepson of the billionaire who is among those lost in the Titan submersible near the Titanic shipwreck has scorched Cardi B for criticizing his coping mechanisms.

Brian Szasz is the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding who went missing in the Atlantic Ocean with limited air supply. Szasz chose to attend a Blink-182 musical concert instead of staying home and wallowing in his misery. He said the outing was therapeutic for him.

Cardi B, vehemently disagreed and chastised the young man to her audience of 167 million Instagram followers.

Raging on her IG story, Cardi began her soliloquy with, “People is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house? Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ Yes,” she snapped. “You supposed to be at the house sad. You’re supposed to be crying for me. You’re supposed to be right next to the phone waiting to hear any updates about me.”

Cardi added a few more blistering thoughts to her stream of consciousness: “Isn’t it sad that you a whole f—ing billionaire and nobody gives a f— about you?” she added. “That’s crazy. I’d rather be broke. I’d rather be broke and poor, but knowing that I’m loved.”

With one of the largest IG followings in the country, Cardi’s scathing words were bound to get back to Szasz, and he later flamed Cardi for instructing him on how he should cope.

“What a pos trashy celeb,” Szasz barked back in a Twitter post that has since been deleted, according to ‘Entertainment Weekly.’

Szasz continued, accusing “Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering. I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

The next day on his IG account, Szasz elaborated to Cardi and the public on choice of coping, according to “ET.”

“Believe it or not I have about $100 to my name. I can’t go out to the ocean. I have a legal situation keeping me here as well. I can’t get on a flight. I don’t have a passport,” Szasz claims. “I was sitting here yesterday watching the news for two days straight. I go to a Blink-182 show because I have a ticket. It wasn’t like I was having super fun, it wasn’t like I was celebrating having a great time.”

His demeanor darkens when he trains his ire on Cardi B.

“So you take a complete b—- like Cardi B, has no idea what’s going on, her career is in such turmoil she needs clout off other people’s suffering… tries to use the situation to exploit. They’re not feeling sorry that my mom has to take care of two kids, not really giving a f— that my stepdad is probably 99 percent chance he’s dead. That doesn’t matter … Cardi B, f—ing grow up, get some class, you’re tasteless.”