New music Friday: Damon Little, Young Thug, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Coi Leray

This week’s new music releases come with storylines. Here are some of the top music releases for the week of June 23.

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Damon Little recently released his single “No Stressing,” which features Angie Stone.

Young Thug released his latest album BUSINESS IS BUSINESS while behind bars. The project sounds like unfinished tracks from the YSL star that relies heavy on features from fellow rap stars like Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert. In a twist, Nate Reuss, the lead singer from the pop group FUN, sang about being arrested in America in the chorus of the final song, “Global Access.” YSL member Lil Gotit has a feature on the album, while Gunna doesn’t. Alleged leaked audio of Thug surfaced online where he shares his plan to drop the same day as Gunna released his album and for any rapper who wanted to respond to Gunna taking an Alford plea deal to respond on his album.

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice joined forces again to release “Barbie World (with Aqua)” for the Barbie soundtrack. It’s a drill-based flip of Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie.”

Cole Bennett released a new single that features Cordae and Juice WRLD titled “Doomsday,” a treat for hip-hop fans.

Reason released “Viral Freestyle,” where he raps over Ye West’s “Roses.”

Coi Leray released her new album COI, which features Saucy Santana and Lola Brooke.

Motown artist NOBY released “Before.”

Brian Angel recently released “I Wanna See,” which features Yung Lott.

Lil Tjay released “June 22nd,” the day he was shot in 2022.

Burna Boy teamed up with 21 Savage to release “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.”

KEY! and Tony Shhnow released a live version of their recent single “You Need God.”