Product manager explains why Google Pixel 7a is the most innovative smartphone

In a society where a particular phone has dominated American culture, the Google Pixel 7a has arrived to give other phone brands a run for their money.

Recently, Pixel brand manager Aisha Sharif spoke to rolling out about the phone.

What makes the Google Pixel 7a special?

Pixel 7a is honestly an incredible device. I have mine with me right here. There are so many [great] things about it. First of all, Pixel 7a is built with our Tensor G2 chip, so you’re getting this phone that’s engineered by Google with all the intelligence of Google.

Then, of course, [there are] so many of our incredible AI-powered features in our camera, and it’s an amazing phone that we have right here.

What is the Tensor G2 chip?

It’s the same brains that power the 7 and 7 Pro, but all of them have those same insights that allow us to have so many of those AI-powered experiences. Things like clear calling, super res zoom that’s available for the camera, a lot of those are powered by the Tensor G2 chip.

One feature that has set the Pixel apart from other smartphones has been the eraser tool for photos. How has that feature developed in the latest phone?

The 7a has Magic Eraser, and it offers a suite of tools for photos. So 7a also has Photo Unblur. So, if you have an old blurry photo or a new blurry photo, you can choose to go in tools and make that become way more clear, which is compatible on that end.

How sustainable is the battery?

So 7a has an all-day battery. With extreme battery, 7a can even go up to 72 hours. So, it’s a pretty cool feature we have with the extreme battery saver.

Why are you so passionate about the Google Pixel?

With every Pixel phone we create, we’re excited.

With the 7a, we’re just excited to be able to pack as many experiences in there as possible and give users access to these AI-powered experiences. That’s what we continue to be very proud of, and it’s something we make clear on the devices we ship out.

What makes the 7a the best phone out right now?

The 7a is an incredible device. I have said the words “AI-powered experiences” a ton these last 20 minutes, but there are just so many.

Clear calling, I may have mentioned that earlier, but my mom works in health care. I will bother her while she’s at work, call her and it can be so loud around her, but I can still hear her talking. It’s amazing.

Live Translate is another feature on the phone. I was in Taiwan a few months ago, and I could not read any signs. I pulled my phone out, held up the camera and I could see all the [menus] translated to help me not starve while I was there and realized I could eat.