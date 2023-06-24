Former Kickboxer Offers To Train Musk For Cage Match Against Zuckerberg

By Bibhu Pattnaik

Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate has offered to become Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk’s trainer in an upcoming cage match with Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg.





This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, Twitter and electric carmaker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023 (R) and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC on October 23, 2019. Tech titans Zuckerberg and Musk are in a fierce business rivalry that has spilt over into a playground spat, with the two men offering to fight each other in a cage. (Photo by Mandel NGAN and Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN,ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

In a tweet on Thursday, Tate said he would train Musk and assured the billionaire entrepreneur he would not lose.

Tate, who faced a ban from Meta’s platforms in 2022, offered his help to Musk as a form of retribution against the social media company.

“Meta banned me everywhere for telling the truth about vaccines,” said Andrew Tate on Instagram. “But now we can restore honor with a strike at the enemy clan leader. I will train you Elon Musk. You will not lose.”

Meta had banned Tate from Instagram and Facebook for violating policies on dangerous organizations and individuals and infringing its hate speech guidelines.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user cautioned Musk about Zuckerberg’s newfound martial arts skills, to which Musk responded, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

An impending physical confrontation between the two tech billionaires would undoubtedly be the pinnacle of excitement.

Musk is the richest person in the world, valued at $232 billion, and Zuckerberg ranks 10h at $103 billion, according to Bloomberg. The shareholders of their public companies, however, could be worried about potential injuries or distractions.

On June 20, Tate and his brother Tristan were indicted on serious charges, including human trafficking, rape and establishing a criminal gang. The Tate brothers are under house arrest, pending a criminal investigation into allegations of abuse against seven women. In December 2022, the brothers were arrested in Bucharest.

Amid Tate’s arrest in December, Musk tweeted a meme with an image of Keanu Reeves in the film “The Matrix.” When one of Musk’s followers tweeted that they knew Tate and went to one of his sex parties, Musk responded by saying he had never met Tate before.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have never met him, nor was I at that Halloween party in Romania,” said Musk in a Tweet.

Zuckerberg and Musk have not always seen eye-to-eye in the Silicon Valley scene.

The Meta CEO had something about Twitter.

“I’ve always thought that Twitter should have a billion people using it,” said Zuckerberg in a podcast.

Reports are said that UFC President Dana White is setting up the match between Zuckerberg and Musk.

On Laura Ingram’s show on appeared by MMA fighters Colby Covington and Michael Chandler both argued it may not be the most competitive in sports history.

Zuckerberg has extended combat training in martial arts. Musk has height over Zuckerberg as he’s list at 6’1 and the Meta CEO at 5’7.

Produced in association with Benzinga

Edited by Alberto Arellano and Joseph Hammond