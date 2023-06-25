Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi sings along at concert (video)

Fans are fawning all over Beyoncé’s children who have made appearances on her record-breaking, intercontinental Rennaissance tour that’s currently blowing the roof of Europe.

While touching down in Amsterdam, where Queen Bey saluted Juneteenth by wearing outfits created by Black designers, husband Jay-Z and daughter Rumi were cheering in the audience.

Much like Jay-Z did years ago with a very young Blue Ivy, the patriarch looked on proudly as his daughter joined in on chanting for “Mrs. Carter” during Bey’s stop in Great Britain.

Rumi answering Beyoncé's "hey mrs carter". i can't stand it, she's so cute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/yvn95Kvyfc — ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) June 19, 2023

Earlier in the Rennaissance tour, Rumi can be seen cheering for her big sister Blue as she captivated the audience with her flawless ability to synchronize with the other dancers.

Rumi Carter shows her support for her sister and mother with her friend while holding a "We love you, Blue!!" banner❤️ #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/BuudYL9sA7 — Yoncé Philippines (@BeyonceManila) May 27, 2023

Finally, Bey’s sister Solange posted a video of her dancing with 6-year-old Rumi dancing.