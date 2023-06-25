Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi sings along at concert (video)

Beyonce’s younger daughter Rumi showing off her personality in a rare glimpse
Beyoncé's daughter Rumi sings along at concert (video)
Beyoncé (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Fans are fawning all over Beyoncé’s children who have made appearances on her record-breaking, intercontinental Rennaissance tour that’s currently blowing the roof of Europe.

While touching down in Amsterdam, where Queen Bey saluted Juneteenth by wearing outfits created by Black designers, husband Jay-Z and daughter Rumi were cheering in the audience. 


Much like Jay-Z did years ago with a very young Blue Ivy, the patriarch looked on proudly as his daughter joined in on chanting for “Mrs. Carter” during Bey’s stop in Great Britain.

Earlier in the Rennaissance tour, Rumi can be seen cheering for her big sister Blue as she captivated the audience with her flawless ability to synchronize with the other dancers.


Finally, Bey’s sister Solange posted a video of her dancing with 6-year-old Rumi dancing.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

sisters with superpowers
Buy Tickets

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles