Cardi B celebrates daughter’s pre-kindargarten graduation (photo)

Cardi B said she got “emotional” when her daughter Kulture graduated pre-kindergarten this past week.

The “WAP” rapper was tastefully stylish when she appeared at her daughter’s school, draped in a gray business pantsuit with yellow stilettos and a matching purse.

“My baby moving on up. I’m a emotional [sic] proud mommy. Give me good grades and I’ll give you the world baby,” she captioned on a carousel, which included photos of mom and daughter hugging, as well as snaps of the two of them celebrating at a restaurant after the graduation.

The photo carousel that Cardi, 30, posted for her 168M Instagram followers included a picture of her smiling from ear-to-ear after receiving a certificate for “best dance moves.”

Offset missed out on the graduation festivities as he hastily posted photos from Paris Fashion Week.